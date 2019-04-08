हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nadja Regin

'Goldfinger' Bond girl Nadja Regin dead at 87

Actress Nadja Regin, who starred in two James Bond films "From Russia with Love" and "Goldfinger", has died. She was 87.

&#039;Goldfinger&#039; Bond girl Nadja Regin dead at 87

Los Angeles: Actress Nadja Regin, who starred in two James Bond films "From Russia with Love" and "Goldfinger", has died. She was 87.

Movie bosses paid tribute to Nadja with a statement on Twitter on Monday, reports mirror.co.uk.

"We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, 'From Russia with Love' and 'Goldfinger'. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

She also appeared in several British TV shows in the 1960s including "The Avengers", "Danger Man" and "The Saint".

But she was best known for her role as the mistress of Kerim Bey in "From Russia with Love", which starred Sean Connery as the spy James Bond.

Tags:
Nadja ReginFrom Russia with LoveGoldfingerthe avengers
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan chills in NYC with friends

Must Watch

PT4M5S

IAF addresses Press conference; shows proof of Pak F-16 being shot down during February dogfight