'Goldfinger' Bond girl Nadja Regin dead at 87

Los Angeles: Actress Nadja Regin, who starred in two James Bond films "From Russia with Love" and "Goldfinger", has died. She was 87.

Movie bosses paid tribute to Nadja with a statement on Twitter on Monday, reports mirror.co.uk.

"We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, 'From Russia with Love' and 'Goldfinger'. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

She also appeared in several British TV shows in the 1960s including "The Avengers", "Danger Man" and "The Saint".

But she was best known for her role as the mistress of Kerim Bey in "From Russia with Love", which starred Sean Connery as the spy James Bond.