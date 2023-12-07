Good News! BLACKPINK Continues Their Association With YG Entertainment, Jisoo Posts THIS On Instagram Story

New Delhi: The news we had all been waiting for is here. After a long period of uncertainty whether BLACKPINK would continue their association with YG Entertainment left us all hanging. Now, it's official that BLACKPINK will renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. ALong with the members, even fans were elated to learn that they would remain with their label for group activities.

However, their individual activities may end up being managed by other companies. Taking excitement levels to new heights, YG Entertainment promises that new albums and world tours would be a part of BLACKPINK’s future.

Making this news more special, BLACKPINK’s own Jisoo took to social media to express her own feelings towards the contract renewal. Jissoo shared a nostalgic picture of the four BLACKPINK members that was the first taken after they had learned they would be debuting together as the final line-up of the group. As special the pic is, it was apparantly their 'first' picture as BLACKPINK, and the joy that each of the members felt in the photo is evident.

It’s a photo that many fans are familiar with as it has been on display in their recording studio, and clearly still means a lot to BLACKPINK’s members. Fingers crossed for more exciting projects and ventures.