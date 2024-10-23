Advertisement
DRASHTI DHAMI

Good News! Drashti Dhami, Husband Niraj Khemka Welcome Baby Girl

Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka have welcomed their first child. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans through an adorable post.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 10:04 AM IST|Source: ANI
Good News! Drashti Dhami, Husband Niraj Khemka Welcome Baby Girl Pic Courtesy: Instagram

"Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024.

The couple's announcement was met with love and congratulations from their friends in the entertainment industry.

Actors including Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14. In a clip that they shared on Instagram, Drashti and Niraj were seen holding a banner that read, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024."

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others. 

