Good news! Freida Pinto and fiance Cory Tran to become parents - Pics inside

New Delhi: Slumdog Millionaire fame Freida Pinto and her fiancé Cory Tran are all set to welcome their first child. Yes, you read that right. Actor Freida on Monday took to her Instagram and made the official announcement regarding the same.

While sharing the big news, the actress posted two beautiful pictures of herself along with a baby bump.

She wrote, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

In both the pictures, the duo can be seen beaming with joy while posing for the camera.

As soon the post went viral, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the soon-to-be parents from the industry colleagues and their fans.

Freida and Cory got engaged in November, 2019. Freida announced the news with her fans on the social media on the occasion of Cory’s birthday. She also flaunted her gigantic engagement ring while sharing the picture.

On the work front, Pinto was last seen in Hillbilly Elegyin in 2020. It was directed by Ron Howard.