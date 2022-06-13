NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Govinda has been regualrly making it to the headlines for the turbulent relationship he shares with his nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek. However, it looks like after frequent efforts from Krushna at wanting to mend ties with his uncle, the 'Hero No 1' actor has finally agreed to accept his apology.

Govinda recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast where he spoke about the ongoing rift between him and Krushna's family. Maniesh, the show host, is known to share great rapport with both Govinda as well as Krushna, mentioned Krushna's apology to his uncle, and asked Govinda to speak about it.

To which Govinda addressed Krushna and Aarti and said, " You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven".

Well, the video has come as not just a relief for Krushna but also their fans, who wants both of them to bury all hatchets and team up together.

Sometime back, Krushna had also appeared on Maniesh's podcast as a guest.During the interaction, Krushna was asked about the feud between him and his uncle Govinda, as well as the reason behind it. He replied, "Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that."

It is to be noted that Krushna, who is a cast member on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has often cracked jokes about his spat with Govinda on the show.

What led to the fallout between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek had a fallout in 2016. Ever since, they have gotten into several public spats with each other. Govinda was apparently upset with Krushna because of a comment the latter had made on the show. Krushna told Indian Express, "I cracked a joke saying 'Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai' (I have kept Govinda as my uncle) on my show, which did not go down well with him. I tried to reason with him saying that it wasn't in bad taste. In fact, it only raises my status by calling him my mama. It wasn't derogatory at all. I have no qualms on being addressed as Govinda's nephew; it is like my second identity. A star is free to go on other shows, but being family, I expected him to come to my show first. He is behaving like a superstar now and not my Chi Chi mama."

Govinda's side of the story, however, was a bit different. Clearly upset, the actor had said, "Krushna has been making money by insulting others on television. I was extremely upset with the 'Mama rakha hai' remark and summoned him home. I told him that he should refrain from making such statements in the garb of gags as they could be humiliating."

When Kashmera Shah's comment offended Govinda's wife Sunita

Then in 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita took offense to Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two.

When Krushna Abhishek opted out from The Kapil Sharma Show episode to avoid Govinda



Krushna Abhishek, who was one of the main cast of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', opted out of an episode featuring Govinda as a celebrity guest in November 2021. Speaking about the incident, Krusha told Bombay Times, "I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."

