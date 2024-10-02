Mumbai: Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja on Wednesday morning visited Criticare Hospital to check on her husband, who sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

Speaking with media, Sunita shared Govinda's health update, saying he is "better" and will be discharged in two days.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

Soon after learning about the incident, director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.