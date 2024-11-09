Advertisement
GRAMMY NOMINATIONS 2025

Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej Bags Fourth Nomination, Anoushka Shankar Also Nominated

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. 

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 09:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej Bags Fourth Nomination, Anoushka Shankar Also Nominated (Image: Instagram)

Indian musician Ricky Kej has been nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards. It is Kej's fourth nomination after the previous three wins. As per a press note, his album 'Break of Dawn' would compete in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

On his nomination, Ricky Kej said, "I am honoured to have Break of Dawn recognized by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for health and well-being of the planet and our people. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @vedamrecords

The category also features Indian-origin sitarist, singer-songwriter and composer Anoushka Shankar's album 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn.'

The category also includes Indian-origin artist Radhika Vekaria's spiritual album Warriors Of Light and entrepreneur and artist Chandrika Tandon's album Triveni, made with floutist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto.

In 2015, Ricky Kej took home his first Grammy Award for his album "Winds of Samsara", which was honoured as the year's finest New Age recording. In 2022 and 2023, he received Grammy Award for the second and the third time respectively.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. 

