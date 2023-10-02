Groom Salim Karim Gets Emotional When Actress-Bride Mahira Khan Walked Down The Aisle - Watch Heartwarming Video

New Delhi: 'Raees' actress Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim. Adorable pictures and videos of the couple's intimate ceremony is going viral. Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan posted a video of Mahira walking down the aisle towards Salim. In the heartwarming video, the groom could be seen wiping away tears. In another cute sight, Salim walked towards her and lifted her veil. The groom hugged Mahira and gave her a heartfelt kiss on the forehead. In turn, the bride could also be seen getting emotional.

Salim looked handsome in a black sherwani and a blue turban, while the star looked gorgeous in her pastel lehenga and translucent veil. Salim became emotional and was spotted crying tears of delight as bride Mahira walked down the aisle. He hugged her once as he removed her veil, and their love and strong chemistry drew everyone's attention.

Reportedly, Mahira has married for the second time. Back in 2007, she was married to Ali Askari and they had a son in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim have been going around and now the actor has tied the knot with the love of her life.

In one of her posts on Instagram, she wrote about her bonding with her son and also about her past relationship. While sharing the picture with her baby boy, she wrote in the caption, “Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it.”

“We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah,” she added.”

“As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah,” she concluded the post.

On the work front, she was seen in a number of Pakistani movies and shows including ‘Bol’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Manto’, among others. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017. Among her most successful shows was ‘Humsafar’ also featuring Fawad Khan.