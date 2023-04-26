topStoriesenglish2599508
Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Wishes To Work With ‘Amazing’ & ‘Cool’ Jr NTR

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn said that he would love to work with Jr NTR, who essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Wishes To Work With ‘Amazing’ & ‘Cool’ Jr NTR

Mumbai: `Guardians of the Galaxy` director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with `RRR`-fame NTR Jr, and said the actor was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film. In a recent interview with a publication, Gunn stated that he wishes to work with Indian actor NTR Jr. The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from `RRR` "with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything". Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film. 

Not just this, last year, a Twitter user had tagged James Gunn and had asked him to watch it. To this, the ace director replied, “I did. Totally dug it.” 

Jr NTR stole the limelight for his performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus ‘RRR’. His bonding with Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitaram Raju in the film was quite appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. ‘RRR’ later went on to win the Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the banger ‘Naatu Naatu’, thus creating history for India. 

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios` `Guardians of the Galaxy` Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(With inputs from IANS)

