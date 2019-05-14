Guests unknown to Kapil Sharma thronged his wedding

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared one funny fact about his marriage to Ginni Chatrath in December last year.

Kapil revealed he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

The upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" will see badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap having a good time with its host.

During the shooting, the husband-wife shared information about their life. Kapil too shared incidents from his married life in a hilarious manner.

Commenting on weddings, Kapil said, "You know, there were only 40 people at Saina and Kashyap's wedding. When Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) got married, they also hosted 40 people. Same was the case with Deepika (Padukone) and Ranveer (Singh). I wanted to understand are the same 40 people who attended all three weddings?"