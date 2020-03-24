Guilt is a very woman thing: Sakshi Tanwar

Mumbai: Actor Sakshi Tanwar believes it is hard for women to break away from the confines of their domestic life and its responsibility as they are burdened with inherent ?guilt?.

The actor, who features in the short film ?Ghar Ki Murgi', a tribute to selfless homemakers, believes the social conditioning of women stops them from enjoying freedom.

Guilt is a very woman thing. Sometimes this responsibility is not even put upon us we willing take up on us. I am sure, when you will have a chat with your family, they will say, ok, go take a break. But sometimes out of our own guilt we never bring it up, Saksh told PTI in an interview.

Today in educated homes, the scenario is far more different. Some people understand and respect that the woman is working and there are some men who are sharing the responsibility, she added.

In 'Ghar Ki Murgi', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Sakshi plays Seema Batra, a homemaker who struggles to find her place in the household as she to fulfils her responsibilities towards her family.

However, the actor said she has had a very different life from what her character has in the short, but she drew a lot of inspiration from her mother while essaying the role.

I have got help for everything. Sometimes I feel guilty that I have a family who is doing everything for me and I can happily go and do what I like. Though I don't live this life, but I don't think there is anything in this film that is not believable. I may not have lived it but I have seen this life.

"I have seen it, in reference to my mother, this happens in every house. We all have taken our mothers for granted. I am still in a way taking my mother for granted. This is the story of every house. If not the whole thing, maybe a part of it is," Sakshi said.

'Ghar Ki Murgi', penned by Nitesh Tiwari, had its India premiere on the digital platform, SonyLIV, on International Women's Day, March 8.

Sakshi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", to be released in November 2020 and has also signed a new web show.