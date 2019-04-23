Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher to get his own spin-off

New Delhi: Apart from Ranveer Singh's Murad, one of the most talked about characters in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was Siddhant Chaturvedi as the veteran underground rapper MC Sher who turns mentor to Ranveer Singh's Murad. After winning hearts all over, Siddhant's MC Sher is now set to get a spin-off of his character owing to his popularity

Siddhant Chaturvedi's lauded by the critics, the audience as well as the film fraternity for his impactful portrayal of MC Sher.

Sources close to the makers revealed, "Siddhant's character MC Sher became a sensation soon after the release, fans have been bombarding the makers to know more about his character, therefore the team is considering a movie entirely based on Siddhant's character."

In the film, MC Sher proved to be the guiding force to Murad (Ranveer) who was an aspiring rapper. He pushed him to audition everywhere and face challenged, however, not much about MC Sher was unfolded in Gully Boy. To dwell into the character more and provide a perspective from MC Sher's point of view, the makers are planning a spin-off tracing the unknown journey of his character and it will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Siddhant became overnight sensation post the release of Gully Boy. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Kalki, Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy was a huge success at the Box Office.