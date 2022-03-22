Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar are heartbroken

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy song ‘India 91’ rapper Dharmesh Parmar better known as rapper MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24. The cause of the young singer's death has not yet been revealed. Dharmesh was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi. Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are heartbroken over his death. So, is the film's director Zoya Akhtar. The three took to their Instagram to pay their condolences to MC Tod Fod.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper and added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the who can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Zoya Akhtar shared a post on Instagram and simply wrote, “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai #mctodfod @todfod_”.

Tod Fod and hip-hop collective Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were part of Zoya Akhtar’s critically-acclaimed ‘Gully Boy’, that is a coming-of-age story of Mukhtar (played by Ranveer Singh) - a hip hop aficionado belonging to lower class and living in the largest slum in Asia in Mumbai, Dharavi. Mukhtar found his voice and expressed his emotions through hip hop. Actors Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz also appear in prominent roles in the film.

MC Tod Fod had written a verse for ‘India 91’, which was part of the film’s catchy soundtrack.

(With inputs from ANI).