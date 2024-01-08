trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707338
'Gunday' Arjun-Ranveer Singh Groove To Bollywood Songs At An Event, Video Goes Viral

The actors have a major social media fan base, and fans often copy their style and outfits. Recently, the two attended their friend's wedding and set the stage on fire with their stunning dance to Bollywood songs. 

Jan 08, 2024
'Gunday' Arjun-Ranveer Singh Groove To Bollywood Songs At An Event, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been Bollywood BFFs since their film 'Gunday' released and they both have given out major bromance goals. The actors have a major social media fan base, and fans often copy their style and outfits. Recently, the two attended their friend's wedding and set the stage on fire with their stunning dance to Bollywood songs. 

Ranveer and Arjun danced to many Bollywood numbers with each other including their song from Gunday, 'Assalam-E-Ishqum.' Both the actors stunned in black outfits as they danced on peppy tracks and many videos of the actors are now going viral on social media. 

 

Power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shut the breakup rumours as well as the actress dropped a video of Arjun and Ranveer playing the DJ at the wedding. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CS News (@celebspherenews)

Gunday released in 2014, it's an action thriller film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles.

Set in 1971–1988 Calcutta, Gunday is a story about two best friends and outlaws, who fall in love with a cabaret dancer, which causes rivalry and misunderstandings between them while a police officer tries to take advantage of this situation to eliminate them. 

