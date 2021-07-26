हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guru Randhawa to make his acting debut

After wooing the audience with his singing skills, Guru Randhawa is now all set to make his acting debut. According to a statement, Guru's first film will be a musical drama and it will be presented by Endemol Shine India.

Guru Randhawa to make his acting debut
New Delhi: After wooing the audience with his singing skills, Guru Randhawa is now all set to make his acting debut.

According to a statement, Guru's first film will be a musical drama and it will be presented by Endemol Shine India.

Excited about donning a new hat, the 29-year-old artiste said, "I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent."

The story of the movie will revolve around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from depths of anonymity to fortune and status.

Guru is best known for singing songs such as 'Suit Suit', 'Patola', 'Lahore' and 'Naach Meri Rani'.

 

