Gwyneth Paltrow files countersuit in skiing case

Los Angeles: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has filed a countersuit against a man who has accused her of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while skiing on a Utah mountain in 2016.

The countersuit was filed on Wednesday against Terry Sanderson.

According to the documents obtained by CNN, Paltrow "was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff -- who was uphill from Paltrow -- plowed into her back".

"She sustained a full 'body blow'. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologised. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning," the claim states.

Sanderson filed a suit against Paltrow in January seeking $3.1 million dollars in damages. He claims that Paltrow "skied out of control", knocking him down, causing him serious injuries, including "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries".

Despite Sanderson stating that Paltrow then skied away, abandoning him on the side of the mountain, Paltrow's countersuit states that a Deer Valley Resort employee was present during the incident and determined that Sanderson had "taken (Paltrow) out from behind".

Paltrow's ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, the resort and two unnamed resort employees are also listed as defendants in Sanderson's suit.

A representative for Deer Valley told CNN that they "will not comment on any pending legal matters of the resort or our guests".