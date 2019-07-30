close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber addresses 'baby fever' comment, shuts down pregnancy speculations

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber commented on a photo of Kylie Jenner`s daughter Stormi Webster, saying the picture gave her "baby fever."

Hailey Bieber addresses &#039;baby fever&#039; comment, shuts down pregnancy speculations
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@justinbieber

Washington DC: Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber`s wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old model commented on a photo of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner`s daughter Stormi Webster, saying the picture gave her "baby fever."

"Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She`s the sweetest," Hailey wrote in the comments section. And fans were quick to notice, many of whom encouraged the model to have a child with Justin.

Even some news outlets picked up the story, questioning if the model`s comments meant that the couple is soon expecting a baby.

Responding to ET Canada on Instagram, specifically, Hailey commented, "Just admiring my friend`s beautiful daughter. Doesn`t mean I`m having babies anytime soon!" she wrote.

Justin, on Instagram, earlier this month hinted at having children with Hailey, though he clarified that parenthood isn`t in his near future yet, reported Fox News.

"Love dates with you baby. One day I`ll be doing daddy-daughter dates not hinting at anything soon I`m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," the singer wrote, captioning a still of himself and Hailey at Disneyland.

Justin also came under fire after he played a prank on his fans on April Fool`s Day by indicating he and Hailey were expecting their first child. 

Tags:
Justin BieberHailey BieberJustin Bieber Hailey Bieber
Next
Story

Gulshan Grover is back to being 'Bad Man'!

Must Watch

PT17M53S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day