New Delhi: After the US Supreme Court overruled the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment, which had legalised abortion across the country, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to express her disappointment. "wow...I'm speechless. What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary," she wrote.

In May, Bieber was a part of a group of nearly 160 young singers, actors, artists and influencers who appeared in a full-page ad in The New York Times advocating for reproductive rights and denouncing the decision to overturn Roe, after the draft opinion from the Court's five conservative Justices leaked to the press, People reported.

The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and ruled that states may regulate the practice of it. The decision was announced on Friday by a majority of conservative justices. The ruling upholds Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, which directly clashed with Roe's requirement that states permit abortion up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks.

More than two dozen states, primarily in the South and Midwest, are expected to tighten abortion access as a result of Roe falling, including 13 states with "trigger bans" set to take effect automatically or through minimal effort by state officials, The Hill reported.The Roe v. Wade case, decided by the Supreme Court in 1973, ruled in favour pregnant women's ability to seek an abortion without undue government restrictions.

The 1992 decision in the case Planned Parenthood v. Casey largely upheld the previous ruling. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court's written opinion, said the US Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of states from regulating or prohibiting abortion and the Roe and Casey decisions abrogated that authority.