Hansal Mehta shares pics with Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa, calls it ‘wedding of a lifetime’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has now shared some precious pictures from the wedding album of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Instagram and congratulated the newlyweds.

He wrote a heart-warming note and shared few pictures from their D-Day, saying, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao.

I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like.

Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime!

#rajpatra..”

In both the pictures, the trio can be holding each other tightly with a sweet hug full of emotions and love.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15 in Chandigarh in an intimate wedding.

Post the marriage, Rajkummar also shared a wedding video in which he asked his beloved wife Patralekhaa to put sindoor on him.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding bash was attended by Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth among others.