Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with groom-to-be Sohail Kathuriya at pre-wedding ceremony, video inside

NEW DELHI: Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria in a private ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday (Decembr 4). The wedding is taking place at a 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. On Friday, the couple hosted a Sufi night and pictures and videos from the pre-wedding ceremony were all over the internet. On Saturday, the couple hosted a mehendi and sangeet ceremony and glimpses from the evening have surfaced on the internet. In the videos, both Hansika and her finance Sohail are seen dancing their hearts out.

Hansika looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga whereas the groom-to-be looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama. A picture from their pre-wedding function is also taking over the internet in which the actress is seen holding her to-be life partner’s hand and they are seen lovingly staring at each other.

Recently, photos from the Sufi night from Hansika and Sohail's wedding ceremony went viral on social media. Hansika was seen wearing white sharara set and accessories her looks with a silver jhumka and minimal makeup. In one of the clips, she was seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands.

Last month, Hansika shared glimpses from her bachelorette party in Greece and it was all things fun. The bride-to-be shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a fun time partying with hr bridesmaids.

Hansika confirmed her engagement to Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohail Khaturiya last month by sharing a couple of photos. Sohail proposed Hansika at the Eiffel Tower, and the photo looked no less than a film sequence. As per reports, the couple has also planned a polo match and a casino themed after party to be held on the eve of December 4.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities began with much pomp and aplomb. The celebrations have started with Mata Ki Chowki where the couple was seen twinning in red traditional attire - Hansika wore a gorgeous saree while groom to-be was in red mirror-work kurta set.

For the unversed, Sohail Kathuria was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj, who is a common friend of Hansika.

Hansika Motwani began her career in entertainment industry as a child artist and appeared in shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Son Pari', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'. She later shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in 'Koi Mil Gaya'. She made her debut in a lead role at the age of 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance. Later, she appeared in the Hindi film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya.