Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: From Guru to Breathe, his 5 Best Performances

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is considered one of the finest and most underrated actors of this generation. Over the span of two-decade-long career, Abhishek has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone.

Despite, all the trolling, criticism and hatred, he has always delivered a remarkable act, whenever the writing and the execution have been right. As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of his finest performances.

1. Guru:

Helmed by the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, the drama film 'Guru' has to be on the list. Abhishek delivered one of his career's best performances and the film emerged to be a blockbuster hit. Released in the year 2007, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

2. Bol Bachchan

Released in 2012, the action comedy film was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Ajay Devgn, Asil, Krushna Abhishek and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. Abhishek received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. The film marked Rohit Shetty and Abhishek's second collaboration after 'Zameen' in 2003.

3. Raavan

Although the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. But Abhishek excelled in his part and received massive appreciation for his negative portrayal in this Mani Ratnam`s directorial. The film also starred south actor Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

4. Bob Biswas

In the thriller film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma and does not remember any details about his life and his past, including his wife and children. The film premiered directly on the OTT platform Zee5 and Abhishek grabbed everyone`s attention with his outstanding performance.

5. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Abhishek marked his digital debut with the web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. In the psychological thriller series, Abhishek played a double role and the show turned out to be a big hit.