Happy Birthday Allu Arjun becomes top trend on Twitter - Check out the best tweets

New Delhi: Popular south icon Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8 and just as he turns a year older, his fans thronged Twitter to extend wishes. He enjoys an ocean of fan following who simply adore him and throng movie theatres to watch his films.

And to make his birthday special, his fans made 'Happy Birthday Allu Arjun' one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out the best ones here:

#HappyBirthdayAlluAjun Anna

So happy and proud to be ur fan

Such a great person u r

Love you Anna

I wish that all ur movies reach a great success @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/LWe8Jt6mYH — (@PansypaviAnu) April 7, 2020

Style ka baap . king of social for many milestones allu arjun. #HappyBdayMalluArjun #HappyBirthdayAlluAjun pic.twitter.com/3E28FesApJ — Rushi (@Rushi17079698) April 8, 2020

Rate this picture of bunny by replying or

quoting this tweet with the tag. Swag and Style #HappyBirthdayAlluAjun pic.twitter.com/qEC1f5Q39j — Desamudhuru (@dinubunny24) April 8, 2020

Allu Arjun, who is a Telugu movie star, made his first brush with acting as a child artist in 'Vijetha'. He was seen as a dancer in 'Daddy'. Finally, he made his full-fledged movie debut in 'Gangotri' (2003), directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

It was in 2004 when he starred in Sukumar's 'Arya' that people took note of him and he got his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination. He even won a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony amongst various other honours that year for his performance.

The movie earned him rave reviews and success came knocking at the door.

He then went on to star in movies like Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Shankar Dada Zindabad (special appearance), Parugu, Arya 2, Badrinath, Vedam, Rudhramadevi, Duvvada Jagannadham, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo amongst various others.

He has worked with A-listed filmmakers like Puri Jagannadh in two movies - Desamuduru and Iddarammayilatho, Krish - Vedam, Gunasekhar - Varudu, Rudhramadevi, Sukumar - Arya, Arya 2, I Am That Change and an under-production upcoming venture AA20.

Here's wishing Allu Arjun a very Happy Birthday!