Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Shah Rukh Khan To Kareena Kapoor, Times The Filmmaker Made Big Sacrifices To Save His Friendships

New Delhi: Karan Johar is one of the finest directors of Bollywood who has given many blockbusters like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' and more. It would not be wrong if Karan is called the boldest, most outspoken and one of the most controversial people in the industry. KJo himself, who questions others, also openly expresses his opinion on his personal life, sexuality and nepotism.

His outspokenness is the result of multiple breakdowns, childhood bullying and rejection. In his childhood, Karan had to listen to many taunts for having gestures like girls. People used to tease him, make fun of him and this trolling continues till today. However, now Karan doesn't care about all this, because now his only love is his family, Hindi cinema and Dharma productions.

Today, as the filmmaker turns a year older, let us know some untouched aspects of his life.

Who is Karan Johar?

Karan Johar was born on 25 May 1972 in Mumbai. His father Yash Johar was a famous producer and founder of Dharma Productions. Karan studied at Green Lawn High School and HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He was very fat in childhood, but his voice was thin. Being constantly bullied made Karan so underconfident that he stopped talking to people. He didn't even make friends. When he complained to the teacher about being bullied at the age of 13, the teacher, on the contrary, advised him to improve the tone of his voice.

'Love' with Twinkle Khanna

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna studied in the same boarding school. He used to have a crush on Twinkle during their school days. When Twinkle changed school, Karan also took admission in the same school as her. At one point, he even tried to run away from school so that he could meet Twinkle, but he was caught and punished in front of the entire school.

Later, Karan confessed that Twinkle is the only girl in the world whom he has loved. Twinkle has also told in the launching event of her autobiography 'Mrs. Funnybones' that Karan proposed to her in school. He told her, 'I like you, I like your moustache, it is hot.'

Kajol and Karan's Bond

Karan and Kajol became friends during the shooting of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Kajol always told Karan that she was a big fan of Mani Ratnam and dreamed of working in his film. One day the actress got a call from Mani Ratnam and he said, 'We want to cast you in the film with Shahrukh'. Kajol hung up the phone saying 'Karan don't joke'. When the call came again, Mani Ratnam said, 'I am Mani Ratnam'. When Karan came to know about this, he was overjoyed, but the dates they wanted were clashing with KJo's film.

Karan knew how much Kajol was fond of Mani Ratnam, so he decided to extend the dates of his film. Even after hearing this, Kajol refused Mani Ratnam, as she signed the first contract with Karan. Since then both became best friends. However, years later, Ajay Devgn and Karan's argument during the clash between 'Shivaay' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' broke their friendship. In his autobiography, Karan wrote a chapter in the name of Kajol and talked about his bond with her and how he will always cherish it.

Shah Rukh Khan, The BFF

Karan Johar started his career as an actor with the help of his father. He first worked in Doordarshan's show 'Indradhanush.' He then assisted director Aditya Chopra in the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and also played the role of Shah Rukh's friend in the film. During the shoot, Shah Rukh advised Karan that he should make films himself.

As soon as the shooting of DDLJ was over, SRK called Yash Johar that 'I want him to direct the film, you tell him to start preparations soon'. One day at two in the night, Shah Rukh spoke to Karan on a message and asked him what kind of film he wanted to make. Shortly after this, Karan started writing the film, he signed only Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in it. Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' won the National Award and 8 Filmfare Awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Karan.

KJo and Salman Khan

Karan Johar wanted to offer the role of Aman to Salman for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', but due to high fee demand, Karan had to find other actors. Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachud Singh also refused to do this role. A few days later, Karan met Salman again at a party held at Chunky Pandey's house.

When Salman saw Karan upset, he approached and asked about the reason behind him being so low, when Karan told that no one was found for the role of Aman, Salman replied, 'I will do this role, I like you and your father Yash, I will do the film only if you pay it'. During the shooting of the song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye', Salman refused to wear a suit. He insisted on wearing ripped jeans and a T-shirt, but Karan wanted him to wear a suit as per the scene. The filmmaker got irritated seeing Salman's tantrums because he was not agreeing and everyone was aware of SK's stubbornness. He literally begged Salman to go as per the script, Karan himself has talked about this in his autobiography.

Karan Johar's 'Poo' Kareena Kapoor

Karan Johar and Kareena used to be best friends, but when Kareena asked for a fee equal to Shah Rukh's for the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', their friendship took a back seat. Karan cast Preity Zinta in the film and didn't talk to Kareena for a year. Later, the filmmaker picked up the phone, talked about it and both got back as friends.