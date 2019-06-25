close

Madhuri Dixit

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Madhuri Dixit reminisces dance-off from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

On Karisma's 45th birthday on Tuesday, Madhuri took to Twitter to wish her co-star and said that she also remembered the unlimited laughter the two actresses had on the sets that still continue.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene reminisced the iconic 'dance off' scene with actress Karisma Kapoor from the 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

On Karisma's 45th birthday on Tuesday, Madhuri took to Twitter to wish her co-star and said that she also remembered the unlimited laughter the two actresses had on the sets that still continue.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for `Dil To Pagal Hai` and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love," Madhuri tweeted.

Watch the dance-off between Madhuri and Karisma from 1999 released 'Dil To Pagal Hai' below

'Dil To Pagal Hai' was directed by Yash Chopra and also stars Shah Rukh Khan. 

The film followed the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers compete for the love of a choreographer.

