Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: From weighing 107 kgs to dating Mouni Roy, these rare facts about Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor!

New Delhi: Famous TV actor Mohit Raina celebrates his birthday on August 14, (Saturday). The actor became a household name with his stellar performance in the mythological show - Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, where he played the titular role of Lord Shiva with elan. He has featured in several other shows which prove his versatility as an actor.



Mohit shot to fame with shows like- Bandini, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Kaafir and Bhaukaal to name a few.

Not only through TV shows, he was also appreciated for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. So, on his special day, let’s talk about some of his interesting facts which are still unknown to his fans.

- A Kashmiri by birth, Mohit completed his schooling and college in Jammu before moving to the city of dreams - Mumbai for a career in showbiz.

- Mohit tried his luck on modelling first and participated in the 2005 Grasim Mister India modelling contest. He was among the top 5 contestants that year.

- Did you know Mohit once weighed 107 kgs? He lost all the extra kilos to pursue his career in acting

- A 2004 sci-fi TV show Antariksh helped him in getting recognition among the masses.

- A trained dancer in Jive and Hip-hop, Mohit learned Kathak for his role of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Now, that's what we call being a perfectionist, right?

- Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Don Muthu Swami in 2008. The film boasts of veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

- Mohit Raina was rumoured to be dating his co-star Mouni Roy for a brief time. The latter played Devi Sati in Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev.

We wish the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor a very Happy Birthday!