New Delhi: Nagarjuna Akkineni, the superstar of South cinema, is not needed for any introduction. He has made his mark not only in the South but also in Bollywood. His films were not very successful in Bollywood, but people like him a lot.

Apart from being a brilliant actor, Nagarjuna is also a film producer and businessman. At the same time, as much as he has been in the discussion about his films, he has made many headlines from his personal life as well. Today, as the actor turns a year older, let's unfold some of the lesser-known things about the actor.

Child artist

Born on 29 August 1959 in Madras, Nagarjuna is the son of famous artist Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna, who belonged to the film family, was always interested in cinema. He started his career as a child artist and made his debut as a lead actor in the 1986 Telugu film 'Vikram.' In the same year, his two films 'Captain Nagarjuna' and 'Aranyakanda' came out, which also got a lot of love from the audience.

Failed marriages

Two years after the failure of his first marriage, Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, but their relationship did not last long either. The actor's second marriage also broke in around 6 years. After their divorce in 1990, Nagarjuna married actress Amala Akkineni in 1992. He has two sons, Naga Chaitanya from the first marriage and Akhil Akkineni from the second marriage. Both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are well-known stars in the South industry.

Heart in Bollywood

Nagarjuna was married, but his closeness with Bollywood actress Tabu started increasing. Both met each other for some work-related project and before they knew it, it was LOVE. It is said that even after Nagarjuna was married, both of these actors had an affair for about 10 years. Nagarjuna was in love with Tabu but did not want to break his marriage. So they parted ways from each other. This affair between Nagarjuna and Tabu, both top actors made many headlines.

Nagarjuna in 'Brahmastra'

Talking about Nagarjuna's career, he has worked in many films in the South, he has also appeared in a few Bollywood films. He made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with the film 'Shiva'. After this, he appeared in many films including 'Khuda Gawah', 'Mr Bechara', 'Angare', 'Zakhm' among others. Now, he will be seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, and will hit the big screens on 9 September.