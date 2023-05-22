Happy Birthday Nitesh Tiwari: From Dangal To Chhichhore, Take A Look At His Blockbuster Hits

New Delhi: One of the most prolific minds in India, Nitesh Tiwari is a writer-director par excellence with an affinity towards stories told with a soul in them. His films 'Chillar Party', 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Chhichhore', and 'Dangal' are some examples where the filmmaker has raised hair, sent goosebumps, made us laugh, and kept us on the edge of our seats throughout the watch. As the talented director turns a year older, today marks the right time to look at the slate of some of the most entertaining films that he has directed.

Nitesh Tiwari is a commercial hitmaker and we saw him explore and level up every time with his storytelling. Today, he is the best creative mind functioning in Indian entertainment and moviegoers are lucky to have such a filmmaker strengthening the pillars of the cinema industry. An IIT graduate turned creative director turned into a director, screenwriter, and lyricist, there is no stopping for a creative genius like Nitesh Tiwari and his quintessential mind to time and again pick on untold stories and present them to the world.

Nitesh Tiwari's debut feature film and co-directorial venture 'Chillar Party' which focused on a bunch of kids and had no star face had won a national award. He further went on to induce laughter in stories which taught moral value and served us some of the best watches of this era. With 'Dangal', the filmmaker touched the heartlands of India and made a film that stayed unbeatable at the box office for a year. It's clearly, Nitesh Tiwari's real approach towards real cinema where he spices humour into a situation in the film and makes the film relatable.

When not making films, Nitesh Tiwari is glued to sports and his co-directorial BreakPoint is solid proof of his passion and treat towards the world of it. Nitesh Tiwari has written and directed 'Chillar Party', 'Bhoothnath Returns', 'Dangal', and 'Chhichhore', amongst many others. He has co-founded Earthsky and has produced BreakPoint with it. In terms of his work front, the audience is looking forward to 'Bawaal' and 'Tarla'.