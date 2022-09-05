Mumbai: As versatile Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi turned 46 on Monday, Kriti Sanon penned down a sweet note for him on her social media account. Kriti took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself with Pankaj from the movie `Mimi` along with a beautiful note.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj sir! You inspire me so much sir! Have done few of my best films with you and I hope I get to do many more! Wish you all the love, happiness and many memorable characters."

Kriti and Pankaj starred together in the 2021 comedy-drama film, `Mimi`, which also featured Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Kriti essays the role of Mimi Rathore, who becomes a surrogate to earn money for fulfilling her dreams to become an actor whereas Pankaj plays Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a taxi driver and Mimi`s friend. Apart from `Mimi`, Kriti and Pankaj have also featured in many films like `Bachchan Paanday`, `Luka Chuppi`, `Dilwale`, `Bareilly Ki Barfi` and `Arjun Patiala'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in `Ganapath` alongside Tiger Shroff, `Shehzada` with Kartik Aaryan and `Adipurush` with Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. On the other hand, Pankaj Trpathi will star in `OMG 2-Oh My God! 2` alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, which is a sequel to the 2012 film, `OMG-Oh My God!`