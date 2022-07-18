New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is turning 40 today. Apart from being a Bollywood actress, PC has also done many Hollywood films. Also, she is a singer and film producer.

The 'Anjana Anjani' actress has won millions of hearts and fans absolutely love her. She has done many films in Bollywood, Hollywood, as well as Tollywood and her performance, has gotten better every year.

In the year 2000, Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World. After that, she started working in films as an actor. She is one of the most expensive actresses in Bollywood today.

She has won many awards for her excellence, she has been awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2016. Apart from this, she was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Times magazine. Also, Forbes listed her in the world's 100 most powerful women in the year 2017. She bagged a National Award in 2010, she has also received Filmfare Awards in 5 categories.

Priyanka Chopra was born on 18 July 1982 in Jamshedpur. Her mother's name is Madhu Chopra and father's name is late Ashok Chopra. Priyanka's parents have worked as doctors in the army. She also has a younger brother named Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka's cousin sisters are Parineeti Chopra, Meera Chopra and Mannara Chopra, who are active in Bollywood.

Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas, they tied the knot in the year 2018. The two started dating each other while working together and later got married according to both, Hindu and Christian customs in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Whereas in the month of January 2022, they became parents of a daughter through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. She appeared in the lead role in this film co-starring Sunny Deol. She got love from her very first film and the rest is history.