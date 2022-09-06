NewsLifestylePeople
RAKESH ROSHAN

Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Wifey Pinkie Roshan shares adorable note on hubby's special day!

Pinkie Roshan shared a adorable note for hubby Rakesh Roshan on his 73rd birthday. She called him 'Iron Man' and uploaded a short video comprising of his pictures.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Pinkie Roshan shared birthday wishes for hubby Rakesh Roshan
  • The veteran filmmaker turned 73 today

Mumbai: On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Rakesh Roshan`s wife Pinkie Roshan dropped a heartfelt wish on Instagram. Calling him the "iron man", Pinkie wrote, "Wishing you warm wishes from my heart. Happy Birthday to my dear husband . I love you, respect you for your honesty and hard work....your dedication, never give up attitude...your the IRON MAN of the strongest mettle there is.... A true friend, a master of all trades... thankyou for being in our lives." 

Alongside the note, she uploaded a video which comprises of Rakesh Roshan`s pictures. As soon as Pinkie dropped the birthday wish, netizens chimed in the comment section to wish Rakesh Roshan. "wish you a very happy birthday @rakesh_roshan9 sir," a social media user commented. "Wishing you a wonderful birthday. Godbless," another one wrote.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Rakesh has acted in films like Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. But some of his most notable works include the films he directed, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995) and `Koyla` (1997.  

He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like `Koi...Mil Gaya`, `Krrish`, and `Krrish 3`.The father-son duo will soon be coming up with `Krrish 4`.The first `Krrish` movie was released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled `Krrish 3` hit the screens in 2013. Both films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik. The anti-hero of `Krrish` was Naseeruddin Shah while Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in the third installment. All these films were helmed by Hrithik`s father Rakesh Roshan. In 2021, on the occasion of the 15 years of `Krrish`, Hrithik had taken to Instagram to officially announce the expansion of the `Krrish` world with fourth part. 

Rakesh RoshanHappy Birthday Rakesh RoshanPinkie RoshanDad Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan

