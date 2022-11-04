Happy Birthday Tabu: 'Chandni Bar' to 'Drishyam,' iconic roles played by the actress that can never be recreated

New Delhi: Tabassum Fatima Hashmi better known as Tabu is one of the top actresses in the industry and has been for decades now. Today, the actress turns 52 but this one is definitely aging like a fine wine. From 'Chandni Bar' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' the actress has given some amazing performances that can never be redone by anyone in the industry. She brings her own uniqueness to the character and is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry today.

She started her career as a teenager in Bollywood and has come a long way with her talent. She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil as well as Telugu movies and has nailed absolutely every role. The actress has won many awards including two National Film Awards for Best Actress and six Filmfare Awards, including a record four awards for Best Actress (Critics). In 2011, the Government of India also awarded her the Padma Shri.

Tabu has given many superhit performances and with each of her movies, she has proved how versatile she is. Here we have listed some of the iconic roles played by her that can never be recreated.

Astitva

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial was a bilingual film that explores the quest of Aditi Pandit, played by Tabu to find her identity outside of her marriage. Playing Aditi was not easy since the actor had to navigate and understand the complex emotions the character was feeling and Tabu does it effortlessly.

Chandni Bar

In the 2001 released movie, Tabu played a young girl who becomes a bar dancer to make ends meet. The actress gave an applauding performance as there were tears in the eyes of all who stepped out of the theatre.

Maachis

This film won her a National Award, she was so phenomenal that the recognition was a must.

Cheeni Kum

A film that everyone loves even today. A great story was put in front of society and the two most versatile actors played lead roles in it, Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu. They proved that age is just a number when two people are truly in love and how that society doesn't understand the concept of it.

Haider

This film was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' and everybody just loved Tabu's performance. She played the role with such ease and grace that it even bagged her a Filmfare Award.

Andhadhun

In the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Tabu played the role of an antagonist Simi Sinha and impressed the critics with her flawless performance.

Drishyam

The film was lauded by the audience as everybody just loved the story, suspense as well as concept. Tabu played the role of a police officer whose son goes missing and she is sure that he was killed by a TV-cable guy, Vijay played by Ajay Devgn.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu played a double role in this horror comedy and amazed her fans with her performance. She was indeed the prettiest ghost one will ever see!

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the versatile Bollywood Queen.