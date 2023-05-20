Happy Birthday To ‘Man of the Masses’ Jr NTR, With Love From Devara Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor

South superstar Jr NTR celebrates his birthday today. The actor is receiving love and heartwarming wishes from his friends, colleagues and thousands of fans. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor also wrote a cute birthday note to her Devara co-star. Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Jr NTR in the highly anticipated action film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared the poster of their upcoming film and greeted NTR on his special day. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man of the masses, everyone’s favourite Jr NTR. Wishing you the most amazing year ahead.”

Take a look:

In the first-look poster, Jr NTR looks fierce with a blood-drenched sharp weapon in his hands. Having a stern expression on his face, Jr NTR sports an all-black look as he stands surrounded by a lot of dead bodies. The poster was released on Friday, just ahead of the actor's birthday. Devara was earlier dubbed NTR 30.

“Happy Birthday, Tarak”

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi have extended their warmest wishes to Jr NTR. Besides, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also shared a special note for him. Hrithik and Jr NTR will share the screen space in War 2. The second instalment of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace



_until we meet _



Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama __ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

Jr NTR recently charmed the global audience with his performance in the film, RRR, alongside Ram Charan. The flawlessly executed catchy hook steps from the film's song Naatu Naatu became a sensation all over the internet. Naatu Naatu, from the SS Rajamouli directorial, won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

About Devara

Reuniting with director Kortala Siva after the 2016 film Janatha Garage, Jr NTR will mark his 30th Telugu film with Devara. He will be joined by Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, who will play the role of the antagonist.

The new title announcement and the first-look poster have already got fans excited as they eagerly wait for Devara's trailer. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film will release worldwide on 5 April, 2024.