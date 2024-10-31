Advertisement
DIWALI 2024

Happy Diwali 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor And Others Extend Deepawali Greetings!

Happy Diwali 2024: Bollywood celebs share warm greetings on social media, wishing their fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Diwali 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor And Others Extend Deepawali Greetings! Pic Courtesy: File Photos/Freepik

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024, Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and extended warm wishes. Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn - all greeted their fans online. Take a look on who posted what: 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: T 5179 - शुभ दीपावली  - सुख, शांति, समृद्धि  - मंगल कामना भव : my gracious gratitude to all that wish me .. an apology that I shall not be able to respond to each individually, but my love and wishes ever .. TO ALL 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The celebrations include prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere. Diwali 2024 promises a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead.

