Happy Diwali: Ektaa Kapoor To Host Party For Family And Industry Friends?

New Delhi: From entertaining the audience, Bollywood sure knows how to mark a festival with great fervour and zest. It's everyone's favourite time of the year and extra special for Ektaa Kapoor. As per a source, "This year's Diwali is going to be even more prosperous for Ektaa R Kapoor. While the producer will host a grand party for her family and industry friends at her place, she will also enjoy her great win at the prestigious Emmy Awards. With this Ektaa has added yet another feather to her hat and this Diwali is worth relishing all her achievements."

Ektaa R Kapoor is a name in the entertainment industry that doesn't need any introduction. Well reckoned as a content czarina, the producer has her hand across all the platforms of entertainment ranging from television, and films, to OTT. With her immensely insightful and to-the-point understanding of audience tastes and preferences, she has been ruling the industry for more than a decade now, which has won her many accolades while yet another one has come to her this year with her great win at Emmy and that indeed doubled the celebration for her.

The Padma Shri recipient, Ektaa will be the first producer to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November. Ektaa has always been on top of the game and delivered the best content to the masses that appeals to the mass audience that is the reason she is been awarded such a prestigious honor. With this Ektaa has been making India proud and taking it to the global level.

Moreover, every year Ektaa hosts a grand Diwali celebration party at her place that sees the presence of many friends family, and industry people. So, this year as well, all our eyes are on Ektaa's Diwali celebration, while she relishes the double celebration on this auspicious occasion.