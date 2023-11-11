trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686713
Happy Diwali: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Celebs Dazzle At Amritpal Singh's Diwali Celebration

Deep into the festive fervour, B-town celebrities look royal in their gracious ethnic outfits setting a benchmark like no other. Here's how celebs dazzled at Amritpal Singh's bash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Bawaal' actress Janhvi Kapoor reached the venue with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya
  • Suhana Khan dazzled in golden ensemble
Trending Photos

Happy Diwali: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Celebs Dazzle At Amritpal Singh's Diwali Celebration Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's Diwali and Bollywood is glittering with dazzling celebs flocking to attend oh-so-stunning festive parties. A party which caught our attention last night was thrown by Amritpal Singh. From 'Jawan' actor Shah Rukh Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor, stars marked their presence in high spirits. 

Arriving in style, 'Bawaal' actress Janhvi Kapoor reached the venue with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.  While Janhvi pulled off a mesmerising purple saree, Shikhar looked donned a black and maroon traditional ensemble. Actor Arjun Kapoor also ensured to mark his presence at the event. Dressed in a sleek black outfit, Arjun carried a heavy bearded look in style. 

There is no party without the King, eh? Yes, you guessed it, Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance in his swanky car. Apart from the King, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Suhana Khan also attended the high-profile bash. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deep into the festive fervour, B-town celebrities look royal in their gracious ethnic outfits setting a benchmark like no other. Apart from this, Ektaa Kapoor also hosted a starry night which was attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, and many others. 

 

