Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar To Sanjay Dutt - Bollywood Celebrates Festival In A Heartfelt Way!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024, just as everyone in the country is happily celebrating the day with their siblings - our Bollywood celebs too spent it the way it should be. From Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar To Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan among others - all shared posts on Rakhi celebrations.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his followers while Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia shared heartfelt messages for their sisters. Sanjay Dutt also took to his Instagram to wish his sisters and expressed gratitude. Take a look here on who posted what on social media:

The festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, is celebrated across the country as a mark of love, trust and promise between a brother and his sister. Every brother pledges to protect his sister and promises to be by her side forever. The sacred bond which exists between the siblings is beyond explanation.