RAKSHA BANDHAN 2024

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar To Sanjay Dutt - Bollywood Celebrates Festival In A Heartfelt Way!

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Bollywood celebrates Rakhi and many stars posted pictures on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar To Sanjay Dutt - Bollywood Celebrates Festival In A Heartfelt Way! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024, just as everyone in the country is happily celebrating the day with their siblings - our Bollywood celebs too spent it the way it should be. From Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar To Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan among others - all shared posts on Rakhi celebrations. 

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his followers while Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia shared heartfelt messages for their sisters. Sanjay Dutt also took to his Instagram to wish his sisters and expressed gratitude. Take a look here on who posted what on social media:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

The festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, is celebrated across the country as a mark of love, trust and promise between a brother and his sister. Every brother pledges to protect his sister and promises to be by her side forever. The sacred bond which exists between the siblings is beyond explanation.

 

