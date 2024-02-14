New Delhi: Love is beautiful. When it's the love season, you just know that it is all around and very much the reason behind all giggles and smiles. In order to surprise their partners, people go to lengths and breadths to make the day memorable. Bollywood's lovebirds are not behind.

Valentine's Day Surprise

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover opted for a beautiful Valentine's Day celebration as their daughter, Devi, peacefully slept.Taking to her instagram, Bipasha Basu shared her joy and the actress captured the heartwarming moment where her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen doing a special gesture. Actress wrote, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's day ritual while baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you @iamksgofficial."

Love Is In The Air

Being romantic as well, Bipasha Basu shared a beautiful memory from their mehndi ceremony. Bipasha captioned the post, "My Forever Valentine @iamksgofficial. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! #monkeylove."

Karan also shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "My valentine for always…Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu #monkeylove #youmyeverything #iloveyou".

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra ensured a special Valentine's for her girl as well. He wrote, "My Queen, My Love, My Soul Mate... Happy Valentine’s Day @theshilpashetty I LOVE YOU #infinity." Shilpa replied, "Awwwww... Love you Cookie."