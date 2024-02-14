trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721076
NewsLifestylePeople
HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY

Happy Valentine's Day: Karan Singh Grover's ROMANTIC Gesture For Wife Bipasha Basu Will Swoon Your Heart - PICS

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover opted for a beautiful Valentine's Day celebration as their daughter, Devi, peacefully slept.Taking to her instagram, Bipasha Basu shared her joy and the actress captured the heartwarming moment. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Valentine's Day: Karan Singh Grover's ROMANTIC Gesture For Wife Bipasha Basu Will Swoon Your Heart - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Love is beautiful. When it's the love season, you just know that it is all around and very much the reason behind all giggles and smiles. In order to surprise their partners, people go to lengths and breadths to make the day memorable. Bollywood's lovebirds are not behind.

Valentine's Day Surprise 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover opted for a beautiful Valentine's Day celebration as their daughter, Devi, peacefully slept.Taking to her instagram, Bipasha Basu shared her joy and the actress captured the heartwarming moment where her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen doing a special gesture. Actress wrote, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's day ritual while baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you @iamksgofficial."

Love Is In The Air 

Being romantic as well, Bipasha Basu shared a beautiful memory from their mehndi ceremony.  Bipasha captioned the post, "My Forever Valentine @iamksgofficial. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! #monkeylove."
Karan also shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "My valentine for always…Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu #monkeylove #youmyeverything #iloveyou".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra ensured a special Valentine's for her girl as well. He wrote, "My Queen, My Love, My Soul Mate... Happy Valentine’s Day @theshilpashetty I LOVE YOU #infinity." Shilpa replied, "Awwwww... Love you Cookie."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda