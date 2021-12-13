हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

Har Hindustani ki naz: Sushmita Sen to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Sushmita Sen has wished Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the prestigious title of Miss Universe 2021. She took to her social media account to wish the 21-year-old girl for her win.

Har Hindustani ki naz: Sushmita Sen to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' --- that's how India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who won the 70th edition of the coveted beauty pageant on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote,"#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA...Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03. Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21-year-old, you were destined)."
Harnaaz was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the event in Eilat, Israel. She brought home the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

 

Extending heartfelt greetings to Harnaaz, Sushmita added, "May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you....MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family...bohut bohut Mubarak."

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

 

