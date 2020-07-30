Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy, see first pic

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child - a boy - on Thursday. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." The heartwarming picture features him holding his newborn baby's hand. The baby’s face is, however, not visible in the photo.

The post will surely melt the coldest of hearts. Take a look:

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the new parents in town from their family members and friends in the fraternity.

Hardik had announced the news of Natasa's pregnancy in May. "Natasa and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

The couple got engaged in January 2020. Ahead of embracing parenthood, Hardik and Natasa trended big time for pictures from their maternity photoshoot.

Natasa, a Serbian model-actress, debuted in the entertainment industry with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 8'. She later followed it up by appearing in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.