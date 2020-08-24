हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, in UAE for IPL 2020, misses his 'angels' Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya, shares pic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their son on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. 

Hardik Pandya, in UAE for IPL 2020, misses his &#039;angels&#039; Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya, shares pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the UAE for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is missing his "two angels" - his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and their newborn son Agastya. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder took to Instagram recently to share a screenshot of his video call to Natasa and wrote, "Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life."

The photo features Agastya adorably cradled in his mother's arms and sleeping while Natasa and Hardik smile looking at each other.  

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Missing my 2 angels  Blessed to have you both in my life 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

While Hardik left for the UAE, Natasa shared a heartwarming photo of the couple and said, "Already missing you, Hardik," adding a heart emoticon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #alreadymissyou  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataš Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God  @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My family  my  @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I hold you, life makes sense.  #mamasboy #blessings

A post shared by Natasa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May.

