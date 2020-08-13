हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's ladylove Natasa Stankovic holds her baby with utter joy and internet loves it too!

The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat. And a few days back, the couple thanked the team of doctors there for their support and care.

Hardik Pandya&#039;s ladylove Natasa Stankovic holds her baby with utter joy and internet loves it too!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few days back, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic welcomed their bundle of joy home. The couple got blessed with a baby boy on July 30, 2020, and ever since has been celebrating for the new addition to the family.

Natasa, who by the way has shed all the extra kilos in days, and is looking stunning shared pictures on Instagram of her holding the baby with joy. She wrote: When I hold you, life makes sense.  #mamasboy #blessings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings

A post shared by Nataša Stanković(@natasastankovic__) on

The baby was delivered at Akanksha hospital in Anand, Gujarat. And a few days back, the couple thanked the team of doctors there for their support and care.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

