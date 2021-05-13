हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane donates oxygen concentrator to Cyberabad police

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for the needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police.

Harshvardhan Rane donates oxygen concentrator to Cyberabad police
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for the needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police.

On behalf of Harshvardhan Rane’s Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday (May 12).

Last week, the 37-year-old actor sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental Gt to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight COVID.

He wanted to donate one to frontline workers who are working day and night to help citizens in this pandemic.

Sajjanar and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) appreciated the actor's generosity.

Harshvardhan, an avid biker, had earlier this month posted pictures of his yellow Royal Enfield bike on Instagram and wrote that he wants to exchange his motorbike for a few oxygen concentrators to help needy people in combating COVID-19.

"Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combating Covid," wrote the actor, who has also contracted coronavirus last year.

"Good news. Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon," he posted last week.

Harshvardhan Rane had made his Bollywood debut with 2016 film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. He also acted in Telugu films like ‘Naa Ishtam’, ‘Prema Ishq Kaadhal’, ‘Avunu 2’, ‘Kavacham’ and ‘Anaamika’.

