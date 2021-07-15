Harshvardhan Rane reacts to ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma dating tennis player Leander Paes

New Delhi: Pictures of actress Kim Sharma holidaying with tennis star Leander Paes are going viral on the internet. The two look much in love in the photos and can be seen enjoying their stay at a resort in Goa.

The pictures were shared on the Instagram handle of the resort. Leander and Kim are colour co-ordinated in white and are all smiles in the picture.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who was last seen in Netflix’s Haseen Dilruba commented on his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma’s viral photos. The actor said that Leander and Kim make for the ‘'hottest couple in town’ but is not aware of Kim’s relationship status.

“I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town,” the 37 years old actor told ETimes.

Kim and Harshvardhan were in a relationship till 2019. Later, the actor blamed his DNA for his breakup.

“What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he told Times Now.

Harshvardhan will next be seen in Kushan Nandy’s Kun Faya Kun opposite actress Sanjeeda Shaikh.