Vikrant Massey

Has Vikrant Massey married fiancé Sheetal Thakur? This is what we know

Vikrant and Sheetal starred together in the first season of Alt Balaji's web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in December 2019. The couple often shares loved up pictures with each other. Their grah pravesh photos ignited specaulations of their marriage. 

Has Vikrant Massey married fiancé Sheetal Thakur? This is what we know
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sheetalthakur

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey took the internet by storm after he posted pictures with fiancé Sheetal Thakur. His picture led to his fans speculating if the actor is married. However, the actor soon clarified that the pictures are from the grah pravesh ceremony. 

The ‘Cargo’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture with actress Sheetal and his mother Aamna Massey. Captioning the post, Vikrant wrote, “With my human-modak & better-half. #FeelingYellow.” 

Clarifying that he is “not married”, he added, “PS: Not yet married. Please reserve your wishes.”

Have a look at Vikrant’s post:

Soon enough, his industry friends and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Karan Wahi commenting on the post wrote, “Grah pravesh ke saath mangalam bhagwan vishnu..” To this, Vikrant replied, “Bhai in-laws hote saath, toh pakka nipta deta. But I guess ab thoda wait.” 

Posting pictures from the grah pravesh on her Instagram, Sheetal captioned the post as, “New Beginnings with my one and only @vikrantmassey87.” 

 

Vikrant often shares loved-up pictures with Sheetal. Take a look at the adorable couple: 

 

Vikrant and Sheetal starred together in the first season of Alt Balaji's web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ in 2018. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in December 2019.  

On the work front, Vikrant acted in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ and ‘Chhapaak’ in 2020. The actor has Devanshu Singh’s ‘14 Phere’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, co-starriing Taapsee Pannu, in the pipeline among others. 

 

