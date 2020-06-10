Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi and girlfriend Uditi Singh's unseen pics spill romance all over Instagram!

New Delhi: Popular television face Karan Wahi, who was seen in thriller drama 'Hate Story 4' is dating London-based Uditi Singh. The much-in-love couple did not keep their relationship under wraps and instead have been quite open about it and Karan's fans can't be happier!

Recently, on Karan's birthday (June 9), gorgeous ladylove Uditi wished him with a beautiful pic post on Instagram. So, we thought of sharing this stunning couple's some unseen romantic pictures which will make you fall in love all over again!

Karan Wahi made his sensational TV debut in 2004 with the hit show 'Remix' which made him a household name. Later, he was seen in 'Dill Mill Gayye' which was a turning point in his telly career.

He has worked in TV shows such as Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Box Cricket League and many more.

Not many know that Karan wished to pursue his career in cricket and was in fact selected for the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan but due to an injury he had to opt-out and gradually he moved to acting.

He has hosted several shows such as Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Nach Baliye 6, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Indian Idol (season 7), India's Next Superstars and recently Dance India Dance season 7.

He made his movie debut in 2014 with Daawat-e-Ishq and was also seen in Hate Story 4 which released in 2018.