He crossed a line: Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's insult of his wife Hailey

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber thinks rapper Kanye West 'crossed a line' with his recent comments about his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model.

A source said: "Justin is very protective about Hailey. He is upset by Kanye`s attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things."

Hailey was targeted by Kanye after she voiced her support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who publicly blasted Kanye`s White Lives Matter apparel, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Justin is now "distancing himself from Kanye" and he`s keen to offer support to his wife. The insider told `Entertainment Tonight`: "He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathise with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he`s not OK with."

"Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin`s main priority, and he`s doing that and distancing himself from Kanye."

The `Stronger` hitmaker has been widely criticised for his provocative new fashion line, which the Vogue editor described as 'pure violence'. And after Kanye rubbished Gabriella`s criticism, Hailey took to social media to offer her some support.

Hailey, who has modelled for the likes of Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger, wrote on Instagram: "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor". The blonde beauty - who married Justin in 2018 - added: "The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Kanye responded to the post by calling the model "nose job Hailey Baldloose". The outspoken star told Justin: "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right."