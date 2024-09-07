'He Is Back': Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja On Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning.

The actor was seen dressed in a blue shirt paired with white pants as he offered his prayers to Lord Ganesha to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

Aaryan, who took to Instagram to share his experience, posted a picture from his visit with the caption, "HE is back... and so am I for his blessings. Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, is a vibrant ten-day celebration that concludes on Anantha Chaturdashi. Known also as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival honours Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the embodiment of wisdom and intelligence.

This year's festivities in Mumbai are particularly lively with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol, adding to the city's excitement.

Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond are actively participating by bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, fasting, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting various pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he conveyed, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying acclaim for his role in the sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film portrays the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Aaryan's transformative performance has earned praise from critics and fans alike.

Additionally, Aaryan has completed filming for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee. The film promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, featuring Triptii Dimri alongside Aaryan and marking the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika.

Kartik Aaryan's future projects also include 'Captain India'.