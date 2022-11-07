Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt on being blessed with a baby girl

New Delhi: One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on November 6, 2022. The couple had tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony and took the internet by storm when they announced pregnancy in June.

Right after her delivery, Alia Bhatt officially announced the birth of their baby girl via an Instagram post. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” she penned the post.

Several celebrities from the industry flooded the comments section, congratulating and wishing the best to the couple. Alia Bhatt who is all set to make her Hollywood debut also received wishes from her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Gal Gadot. Taking to the comments section in her post, Gal Gadot wrote, ‘Congratulations’ with confetti and heart emojis.

Heart of Stone is an upcoming American action thriller which stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Matthias Schweighofer, and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix in the year 2023.

Several other Bollywood celebrities also commented the couple on the birth of the baby girl. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonam Kapoor and others wished them on this big day.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. Their love story began during their flight to Tel Aviv when the two were going for a workshop for the film.

We congratulate the couple on being blessed with a baby girl!