Heeramandi Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh Reveals She Was Once Groped By A Woman, Says 'I Was In A Nightclub And She Touched...'

New Delhi: Famous television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh made her stunning OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The beautiful star played Waheeda, a courtesan in the web-series which opened to rave reviews by critics and fans alike. Recently, in her interview with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda opened up on an incident where a woman touched her inappropriately at a nightclub.

SANJEEDA SHAIKH OPENS UP ON BEING GROPED BY A WOMAN

The actress recalled how once she was groped by a woman which was shocking for her. "I remember one incident very vaguely but it was by a woman. I was in a nightclub. One woman was passing by and she just touched my br**st and she left. I was kind of taken aback, like what just happened. We hear men smack you on the back and they misbehave, ladkiyaan koi kum nahi hai."

"If you are headed on the wrong path, you are going on it regardless. It has nothing to do with men or women, whatever is wrong is wrong. If a woman has wronged you, tell her. Because I think playing the victimhood card is very unattractive."

SANJEEDA SHAIKH ON HER DIVORCE

In the same interview, Sanjeeda also opened up about her divorce from actor Aamir Ali. "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important."

"I feel I am very lucky whatever happened to me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?' But to overcome all of that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed," she said.

Sanjeeda and Aamir got married in 2012 and got divorced in 2021. They also have a daughter through surrogacy named Ayra Ali.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the season 2 of his superhit web-series Heeramandi for Netflix.