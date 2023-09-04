New Delhi: It's inspiring to see several talented female actresses branching out into successful careers that is also behind the lens. From Disha Patani, and Hema Malini to Kangana Ranaut, and many others, these actresses are not only leaving their mark in front of the camera but also behind it, shaping the art of storytelling with their unique perspectives and newer techniques. Their dedication to this craft makes it so exciting to anticipate what they will bring to the screen in the future.

Here is a list of actresses who added another feather to their caps when they turned directors:

Disha Patani: Recently, Disha Patani stepped into directing, wearing the director's hat for the music video for the song 'Kyun Karu Fikar.' She is the only actress of her generation to do so. The actress impressed netizens with her skills as a new director. Her song which is a upbeat track celebrates a carefree spirit. Disha's directorial debut not only met our expectations but also infused international aesthetics into the music video.



Aparna Sen: A renowned Indian film director and actress, celebrated for her contributions to Bengali Cinema. Her directorial portfolio includes notable films such as 'The Rapist,' 'The Japanese Wife,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer,' and more.

Kangana Ranaut: The celebrated actress recently made her debut as a producer, has also ventured into directing. She directed 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and is set to release her next directorial project, 'Emergency,' scheduled for November 24.

Nandita Das: Nandita Das entered the world of directing in 2008 with her feature film 'Firaag' and has since directed films like 'Manto,' 'Fire,' and 'Zwigato.'

Konkona Sen Sharma: The actress who is known for her acting roles in movies like 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Aaj Nachle,' made her directorial debut with 'A Death in the Gun' in 2016. Her recent work includes 'Lust Stories 2.'

Pooja Bhatt: The actress is recognized for her roles in films like 'Sadak' and 'Chaahat,' and transitioned to directing with her debut film 'Paap' in 2003. She has directed movies such as 'Holiday,' 'Dhokha,' 'Kajraare,' and 'Jism 2.'

Revathi: Revathi's directorial credits include films like 'Salaam Venky,' 'Phir Milenge,' and 'Kerala Cafe,' showcasing her versatility as a director.

Hema Malini: Hema Malini is known as the dream girl of Bollywood. The actress has impressed fans with her performances in movies like Sholay, and more.

In the 1990s, she produced and directed the 1992 film Dil Aashna Hai, starring Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan in the leading roles. She also produced and directed her second feature film Mohini (1995), starring her niece Madhoo and actor Sudesh Berry in the leading roles.